On 28th February 2024, the Malta Tax and Customs Administration issued version 4.6 of the AEOI Implementing Guidelines.

Updates were made to Appendices 1 and 2.

Aruba and Thailand have been added as Non-EU reportable jurisdictions for reportable periods 2016 and 2022 respectively

Costa Rica has been re-added as a Reportable Jurisdiction with the first reportable period being 2016

Upcoming FATCA-CRS Reporting Deadlines

May we kindly remind you about the upcoming FATCA-CRS Reporting Deadlines for the financial year 2022:

30 th March 2024 – submission of Nil Returns and/or Alternative Spreadsheets

