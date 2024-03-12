Malta:
FATCA-CRS: Updated AEOI Implementing Guidelines Published By The MTCA
On 28th February 2024, the Malta Tax and Customs
Administration issued version 4.6 of the AEOI Implementing
Guidelines.
Updates were made to Appendices 1 and 2.
- Aruba and Thailand have been added as Non-EU reportable
jurisdictions for reportable periods 2016 and 2022
respectively
- Costa Rica has been re-added as a Reportable Jurisdiction with
the first reportable period being 2016
Upcoming FATCA-CRS Reporting Deadlines
May we kindly remind you about the upcoming FATCA-CRS Reporting
Deadlines for the financial year 2022:
- 30th March 2024 – submission of Nil Returns
and/or Alternative Spreadsheets
- 30th April 2024 – submissions of XML
Schemas
Upcoming FATCA-CRS Seminar
Should you be interested KPMG Learning Academy (KLA) are
organising a FATCA and CRS webinar which will be held on 6 March
from 9am-11am.
