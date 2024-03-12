On 5 February 2024, the BVI International Tax Authority (ITA) published its updated Common Reporting Standards (CRS) lists of Participating Jurisdictions and Reportable Jurisdictions for 2023. Both lists were gazetted on 8 February 2024.

Participating Jurisdictions

New additions to the CRS list of Participating Jurisdictions: Bulgaria, Costa Rica, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Reportable Jurisdictions

New additions to the CRS list of Reportable Jurisdictions: Bulgaria, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

CRS was developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) and approved as the global standard for Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI). A significant number of countries have committed to its implementation. On 17 February 2024, the OECD published the updated list of countries and their status of commitment to AEOI, which can be found here.

The CRS list of Participating Jurisdictions can be found here.

The CRS list of Reportable Jurisdictions can be found here.

