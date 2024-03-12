British Virgin Islands:
BVI ITA Publishes Its Lists Of CRS Participating Jurisdictions And Reportable Jurisdictions For 2024
On 5 February 2024, the BVI International Tax Authority
(ITA) published its updated Common Reporting Standards
(CRS) lists of Participating Jurisdictions and Reportable
Jurisdictions for 2023. Both lists were gazetted on 8 February
2024.
Participating Jurisdictions
New additions to the CRS list of Participating Jurisdictions:
Bulgaria, Costa Rica, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.
Reportable Jurisdictions
New additions to the CRS list of Reportable Jurisdictions:
Bulgaria, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.
CRS was developed by the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation
and Development (OECD) and approved as
the global standard for Automatic Exchange of Information
(AEOI). A significant number of countries
have committed to its implementation. On 17 February 2024, the OECD
published the updated list of countries and their status of
commitment to AEOI, which can be found here.
The CRS list of Participating Jurisdictions can be found here.
The CRS list of Reportable Jurisdictions can be found here.
