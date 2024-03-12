British Virgin Islands:
Mandatory Annual Fee And Reporting Procedures For FATCA, CRS, And CbCr In The BVI
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On 6 December 2023, The BVI International Tax Authority
(ITA) announced that the BVI Financial Accounting
Reporting System (BVIFARS) payment portal will go live in
January 2024 and entities subject to reporting obligations
concerning the United States Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act
(FATCA), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD), the Common Reporting Standards (CRS),
and Country by Country Reporting (CbCr) under British
Virgin Islands law are required to remit an annual fee of
US$185.
This fee facilitates access to the BVIFARS portal for the
submission of FATCA, CRS, and CbCr reports.
The deadline for payment of the fee is 1 June 2024 and payment
must be completed by 1 June of each subsequent year using the
BVIFARS portal.
Entities that have valid pending de-registrations in the BVIFARS
portal prior to January 2024 are exempted from payment.
The BVI ITA's Notice can be found here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from British Virgin Islands
UAE Corporate Tax Regime Impact On Free Zone Entities
Nexdigm Private Limited
The UAE Corporate Tax Law (CT Law) is effective for any financial year beginning on or after 1 June 2023 (i.e., for a company following calendar year, the first tax year would be 1 January 2024 to December 2024).
Income Tax Exemptions On Employment In Cyprus
McMillan Woods
The scheme will also apply to the current employees provided that they were resident abroad for 12 consecutive years prior to the commencement of their employment in Cyprus.
Cayman Islands Economic Substance Requirements
Conyers
This publication has been prepared for the assistance of the Cayman companies, partnerships and Cayman registered foreign companies and partnerships that will be required to assess...
Minimum Global Tax On Multinational Businesses
Dixcart Group Limited
As of 1 January 2024, Pillar 2 (BEPS 2.0) came into effect, as recommended by the OECD, where multinational companies are subject to a global minimum tax of 15% which will apply for the first...
The Evolving UAE Tax Landscape
Highworth
In the realm of global economic hubs, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has long stood out as a tax-friendly jurisdiction, fostering an environment conducive to business growth and prosperity.
Transfer Pricing Developments
Oneworld Ltd
On 1 February 2024, the Cyprus Tax Department ("CTD") issued a Circular with retrospective effect as of 1 January 2022 and onwards, announcing the increase of the materiality threshold...