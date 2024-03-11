Worldwide:
Cutting-edge Innovation: Introducing Our Regulatory And Tax Disclosure Tool
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
We are excited to share details of our Regulatory and
Tax Disclosure tool which launched on 20 November
2023.
This complimentary resource empowers users to evaluate notices
requesting information from regulatory bodies. It delivers in-depth
insights to clients, shedding light on the notice's essence,
potential legal consequences, and any particulars that could
influence their response strategy. Developed in close partnership
with our in-house legal regulatory and tax experts, this tool
stands as a testament to our commitment to providing valuable
solutions.
Discover more about our Regulatory and Tax Disclosure tool here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Worldwide
UAE Corporate Tax Regime Impact On Free Zone Entities
Nexdigm Private Limited
The UAE Corporate Tax Law (CT Law) is effective for any financial year beginning on or after 1 June 2023 (i.e., for a company following calendar year, the first tax year would be 1 January 2024 to December 2024).
Income Tax Exemptions On Employment In Cyprus
McMillan Woods
The scheme will also apply to the current employees provided that they were resident abroad for 12 consecutive years prior to the commencement of their employment in Cyprus.
Cayman Islands Economic Substance Requirements
Conyers
This publication has been prepared for the assistance of the Cayman companies, partnerships and Cayman registered foreign companies and partnerships that will be required to assess...
Minimum Global Tax On Multinational Businesses
Dixcart Group Limited
As of 1 January 2024, Pillar 2 (BEPS 2.0) came into effect, as recommended by the OECD, where multinational companies are subject to a global minimum tax of 15% which will apply for the first...
The Evolving UAE Tax Landscape
Highworth
In the realm of global economic hubs, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has long stood out as a tax-friendly jurisdiction, fostering an environment conducive to business growth and prosperity.
Transfer Pricing Developments
Oneworld Ltd
On 1 February 2024, the Cyprus Tax Department ("CTD") issued a Circular with retrospective effect as of 1 January 2022 and onwards, announcing the increase of the materiality threshold...