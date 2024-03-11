We are excited to share details of our Regulatory and Tax Disclosure tool which launched on 20 November 2023.

This complimentary resource empowers users to evaluate notices requesting information from regulatory bodies. It delivers in-depth insights to clients, shedding light on the notice's essence, potential legal consequences, and any particulars that could influence their response strategy. Developed in close partnership with our in-house legal regulatory and tax experts, this tool stands as a testament to our commitment to providing valuable solutions.

Discover more about our Regulatory and Tax Disclosure tool here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.