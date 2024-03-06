On 19 January 2024, the BVI Ministry of Finance, invited competent firms to pitch for consultancy services to assist the BVI in determining its position on the implementation of the jurisdiction's approach to Pillar 2.

The scope of the consultancy services involve collaborating with the BVI International Tax Authority and Ministry of Finance to:

Analyse existing data to categorise entities, assessing tax issues and compliance burdens in the BVI.

Evaluate potential impacts, both socio-economic and financial, of implementing Pillar 2.

Develop tax and policy responses to support Pillar 2 implementation, outlining associated advantages and disadvantages.

Conduct workshops and distribute questionnaires to stakeholders across key industries.

Design a roadmap and framework for implementing recommended Pillar 2 policy options, detailing activities, timelines, and milestones.

Identify and mitigate risks associated with Pillar 2 implementation.

Tender documents are available on request. Proposals must be submitted by 26 February 2024.

