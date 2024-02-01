ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this video we show you all you need to know:

how does the VAT system work;

how to apply VAT rules in international business for goods and for services cross border. Here, we also show how invoices must be issued.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.