European Union:
VAT In International Transactions: Rules And Guidelines For Invoices (Video)
01 February 2024
Zugimpex International GmbH
In this video we show you all you need to know:
- how does the VAT system work;
- how to apply VAT rules in international business for goods and
for services cross border. Here, we also show how invoices must be
issued.
