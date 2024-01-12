Luxembourg:
Luxembourg Parliament Adopts Law Modernising Investment Tax Credit Regime As From 2024
On 19 December 2023, the Luxembourg Parliament adopted the
law introducing a major reform of the investment tax credit
framework, applicable with effect as from tax year
2024. The law not only implements the investment tax
credit modifications agreed upon in the tripartite agreement of 28
September 2022, but also completely reforms the current
regime.
First, it increases the rates of the global
investment tax credit. Further, it replaces the current
additional investment tax credit by an additional
tax credit for investments and operating expenses linked
to the digital transformation and the
ecological and energy transition and introduces a
new system to certify the nature and reality of
such investments and operating expenses.
Our Tax Partner, Hugues Henaff, provides hereafter an
overview of the key aspects of the new framework
introduced.
