POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Egypt

Matters Arising From Implementation Of Capital Gains Tax Amendments Relating To Disposal Of Shares KPMG Nigeria One of the highlights of former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration was the annual passage of Finance Acts, to ensure a resilient tax administration, as well as to support the execution ...

A Closer Look At GCC's Tax Reforms: Implications For Multinational Enterprises Andersen in Egypt It appears that the new framework for Saudi Arabia's Regional Headquarters (RHQ) is strategically positioned to serve as a potential tax haven.

A Final And Conclusive Tax Assessment Without Legal Basis Is Futile Andersen in Nigeria The issuance of a final and conclusive tax assessment sometimes signify a sense of closure for both a taxpayer and a tax authority with respect to a particular tax dispute.

Tax Alert - Issue No. 12.5 KPMG Nigeria The Federal Ministry of Interior has announced that it will impose penalties for late submission of Monthly Expatriate Quota utilization returns which is expected to take effect from 11 January 2024.

Highlights: Federal Government Of Nigeria Budget Proposal For 2024 Fiscal Year KPMG Nigeria His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, has presented the 2024 Federal Government Budget Proposals at the joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.