Thailand's Ministry of Interior has extended the deadlines for payment of the 2024 land and building tax and related procedures by two months. The announcement was published in the Government Gazette on November 30, 2023.

According to the new timeline in the ministry's announcement, the official land and building tax assessment forms will be sent to taxpayers by the end of April 2024 (extended from February 2024) while the deadline for payment of land and building tax has been extended to June 30, 2024 (from April 30, 2024).

For payments made in installments, the announcement also extended the deadline for each installment as follows:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.