In an attempt to support businesses and facilitate the resolution of tax disputes in Egypt, the Tax Authority has recently issued executive instructions to facilitate the implementation of Article 3 of Law No. 30 of 2023, providing a legislative alternative for resolving tax disputes.

This initiative ensures tax stability for taxpayers whose annual business turnover does not exceed ten million Egyptian pounds. The settlement applies to tax categories for commercial, industrial, professional, and non-commercial activities, as well as real estate income tax , excluding Tax on real estate disposal .

If your company falls under the ten million Egyptian pound turnover threshold, you may be eligible to resolve your tax dispute according to Article 3 of Law No. 30 of 2022. To benefit from this law, your tax liabilities must be non-final, meaning they are still pending before the tax authority or in various stages of dispute resolution. This settlement applies to all tax periods until the effective date of this law on June 16, 2023.

The primary objective of this initiative is to standardize the implementation process across all units of the Tax Authority. Here's a breakdown of the tax rates for small, medium, and micro-enterprises:

0.5% for companies with an annual turnover of less than one million pounds.

0.75% for companies with an annual turnover of 2 million to less than 3 million pounds..

1,000 pounds for companies with an annual turnover of less than 250,000 pounds.

2,500 pounds for companies with an annual turnover of 250,000 to less than 500,000 pounds.

5,000 pounds for companies with an annual turnover of 500,000 pounds or less than one million pounds.

These provisions apply to all non-final taxes due on tax disputes until the date of issuance of this law, providing a unique opportunity to simplify your tax obligations and enhance your financial well-being.

These provisions apply to all non-final taxes due on tax disputes until the date of issuance of this law, providing a unique opportunity to simplify your tax obligations and enhance your financial well-being.

