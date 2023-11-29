Introduction

Singapore has witnessed, over the past few years, a rapid growth in the number of family offices based within its shores, a trend precipitated by Singapore's attractiveness as a global financial hub, its political stability, as well as its commitment towards upholding the rule of law.

To attract high-net-worth individuals and/or their families to set up their family offices in Singapore, the Singapore government has created a number of schemes and incentives including two tax incentive schemes (the Section 13O and 13U schemes) which are available to family offices in Singapore.

On 5 July 2023, the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") has updated the requirements for these tax incentive schemes ("New Criteria"). Under the New Criteria, family offices will now have to meet more stringent requirements before they can avail themselves to the tax incentives available under the Section 13O and 13U schemes.

Comparison of New Criteria to Previous Conditions Under the Section 13O & 13U Schemes

Asset Under Management

A key change under the New Criteria relates to the threshold for the criteria in relation to assets under management ("AUM"). Previously, the section 13O scheme required an applicant fund to have a minimum fund size of S$10 million at the point of application alongside a commitment to increasing the AUM to S$20 million within a 2-year grace period, while the section 13U scheme required funds to have a minimum fund size of S$50 million at the point of application.

Under the New Criteria, the section 13O and 13U schemes require an applicant fund to meet the minimum AUM requirement of S$20 million / S$50 million respectively at the point of application and throughout the incentive period. In addition, this revised minimum AUM requirement can only be met by taking into account " Designated Investments " (which include most types of financial assets, non-Singapore real estate and certain commodities). The implication of this is that the funds managed by the applicant family offices will need to be invested in their entirety into Designated Investments at the point of application, rather than remaining in cash.

Investment Professionals

Previously, the section 13O scheme required an applicant fund to employ at least 2 Investment Professionals ("IP"), whereby at least 1 IP was to have been employed at the point of application while the second IP was permitted to be employed within a 1-year grace period after application. In addition, section 13O scheme did not require any IP to be a non-family member. As for the section 13U scheme, at least 3 IPs were to be employed with at least 1 IP being a non-family member – there was however a 1-year grace period given for the fund to employ a non-family member IP.

Under the New Criteria, the section 13O and 13U schemes require an applicant fund to employ a minimum of 2 and 3 IPs respectively, of whom at least 1 IP must not be a family member of the beneficial owners, at the point of application and throughout the incentive period. The MAS will expect the IPs to have relevant formal work experience or academic qualifications, and these IPs must also be Singapore tax residents throughout the incentive period.

Spending Requirements

Previously, funds under the section 13O scheme were required to incur at least S$200,000 in total business spending annually, while funds under the section 13U scheme were required to incur at least S$500,000 in local business spending annually. This minimum spending requirement may increase depending on the size of the fund ("Tiered Spending Requirement").