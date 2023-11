ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Egypt

TAT Rules On Non-Applicability Of VAT On Rental Income Derived From Real Properties KPMG Nigeria The Tax Appeal Tribunal Lagos Zone has ruled, in NGX Real Estate Limited and Federal Inland Revenue Service, that rental income derived from real properties are not subject to Value Added Tax.

Tax Incentives, Transfer Pricing And Foreign Direct Investments In Nigeria KPMG Nigeria GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) recently announced a formal exit from Nigeria, which generated a lot of emotions in the country. It was seen by many as a fall out of how the economy...

VAT And WHT Compliance: Preparation Towards The FIRS' Nationwide Compliance Monitoring Exercise Andersen in Nigeria Recently, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS or the Service) released a Public Notice announcing the commencement of a nationwide Value Added Tax.

Foreign Employers Warned Ahead Of Proposed Changes In Employee Tax And Withholding Obligations In South Africa ENSafrica South African resident employers are obliged to deduct employees' tax from their employees' remuneration, whereas non-resident employers are only obligated to do so if they have a representative...

Satisfying Economic Substance Requirements For UAE Freezone Persons Cavenwell AE The enactment of the Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 has marked a significant shift in the UAE's corporate tax landscape. At the heart of this law lies the designation...