Overview
The Budget for the 2024 legislature was presented to the Maltese Parliament on the 30th of October 2023, against a backdrop of momentous global economic influences, including the upheaval being caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, the recessions being experienced by a number of European states, as well as the unprecedentedly high inflation rates.
Despite the Malta's high inflation rate, various measures are also being implemented to counteract the effects of the rising cost of living particularly felt by those who are most vulnerable, such as pensioners and low-income families. This is evidenced through the minimum wage raise, increases in pensions and children's allowance.
High on Government's agenda is the prioritised action against climate change, with the aim of reaching climate neutrality by 2050. This will be achieved through fostering sustainable investment in Maltese businesses, guaranteeing a concrete commitment to green infrastructure, increasing waste and energy security and diversification in Malta, and allocating larger sums of money to cleaner transport and renewable energy sources. The Climate Action Authority is being established to work towards attaining this goal.
For another year running, no new taxes were introduced.
Economic Performance
|
Gross Domestic Product
|
|
Inflation
|
|
Unemployment
|
|
Government Debt
|
|
Cost of Living Increase (COLA)
|
Personal Income Tax Measures
- Workers are set to continue benefitting from the extended tax
refund scheme featuring payments between €60
and €140 to be made to recipients based on
their income.
- Aimed at encouraging pensioners to continue working beyond
retirement age, the tax-free bracket for pension
income is being increased from 40% to
60%.
- Any widow/er below the age of 61 receiving a
pension shall be exempt from paying income tax on
such pension income with effect from 1st January
2024.
- With effect from 2024, the tax credit for
parents with children with disabilities receiving qualifying
therapy, will be increasing from €200 to
€500.
- Updates are in the pipeline to the scheme
providing fiscal incentives to highly qualified
persons, with a view of this being better aligned with
Malta's economic development.
- Extension of the reduced tax rate of 7.5% currently applicable to income derived by athletes, licenced coaches, to other persons engaged in sports activities.
VAT Measures
- The VAT refund scheme on restoration works,
which currently reimburses first-time buyers for the cost of
construction, completion and any rehabilitation works, will be
modified to address the anomaly in the system
under which couples are presently eligible for a higher refund than
single persons.
- As is the case with income tax, certain VAT incentives will also be applicable to persons buying or selling property located in an urban conservation area or property which has been built for more than 20 years and has been vacant for a period of more than seven years. In this respect, such persons will also benefit from a VAT refund of a maximum of €54,000 on the first €300,000 restoration and renovation related expenses.
