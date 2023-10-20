During yesterday's ECOFIN meeting, the EU Council adopted the Council Directive, called "DAC8", amending Directive 2011/16/EU on administrative cooperation in the field of taxation. DAC8 notably introduces new reporting obligations for crypto-asset service providers, automatic exchange of information on advance cross-border rulings for individuals and also extends the list of income subject to mandatory automatic exchange between Member States and amends DAC6 which relates to reportable cross-border arrangements.

The EU Council also updated the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes. This update is an important step as it directly impacts the scope of application of three different Luxembourg tax measures.

