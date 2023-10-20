Luxembourg:
EU List Of Non-Cooperative Tax Jurisdictions Updated, And DAC8 Adopted
During yesterday's ECOFIN meeting, the EU Council adopted
the Council Directive, called "DAC8",
amending Directive 2011/16/EU on administrative cooperation in the
field of taxation. DAC8 notably introduces new reporting
obligations for crypto-asset service providers, automatic exchange
of information on advance cross-border rulings for individuals and
also extends the list of income subject to mandatory automatic
exchange between Member States and amends DAC6 which relates to
reportable cross-border arrangements.
The EU Council also updated the EU list of non-cooperative
jurisdictions for tax purposes. This update is an important step as
it directly impacts the scope of application of three different
Luxembourg tax measures.
