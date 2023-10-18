Lee Hishammuddin Allen & Gledhill
[TAX] Special Alert: Budget 2024 Sectoral Infographic
18 October 2023
Budget 2024 incorporates numerous significant tax measures and
changes. Starting in March 2024, a capital gains tax will be
implemented, and the service tax rate will also increase to 8%.
Additionally, several green tax initiatives have been introduced.
Stay informed about the tax measures introduced in Budget 2024 with
our sectoral infographic.
