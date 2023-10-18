Budget 2024 incorporates numerous significant tax measures and changes. Starting in March 2024, a capital gains tax will be implemented, and the service tax rate will also increase to 8%. Additionally, several green tax initiatives have been introduced. Stay informed about the tax measures introduced in Budget 2024 with our sectoral infographic.

1378420a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.