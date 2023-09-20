A workshop titled "Emerging Trends in International Taxation" organized by the IFA Mauritius Branch in partnership with Mauritius Finance and ACCA Mauritius took place on September 15, 2023. The event, held alongside the 14th Asia/Africa IFA Conference 2023, featured President Prithvirajsing Roopun of Mauritius as the Chief Guest.

President Roopun highlighted the importance of taxes in government functions and stressed the need for fair and effective tax policies. He also addressed critical tax issues and emphasized international cooperation to combat tax evasion.

Additionally, he also reaffirmed Mauritius' dedication to implementing strong tax governance principles and highlighted the country's impressive tax history spanning five decades. This success is attributed to factors such as good governance, political stability, effective institutions, transparency, and adherence to the rule of law, establishing Mauritius as a trusted international investment hub known for fairness and transparency.

Read the full communiqué HERE.

