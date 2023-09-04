ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Tax legislation of the Republic of Uzbekistan envisages 2 (two) types of tax control, which include tax inspection and tax monitoring. The former will be subject to further discussion in the following paragraphs.

Types of tax inspections and the conducting procedure:

Tax inspections envisaged under the Tax Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan are conducted to monitor compliance with tax laws by taxpayers, payers of levies and tax agents. Tax authorities are entitled to conduct the following 3 (three) types of tax inspections:

a cameral (in-house) tax inspection; an on-site tax inspection; an audit of tax operations.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.