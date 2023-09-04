Tax control can be performed only by tax authorities. Tax control procedures shall not reasonably disturb the ordinary course of business of a taxpayer and shall not suspend its activity. The types of tax control are current control and tax audit. Re-audit of an already audited matter is prohibited without a judge's order except matters for which a person files an adjusted tax return for an already audited period.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.