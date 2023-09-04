ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Tax Administration shall conduct tax audits in accordance with both general and special guidelines. These audits will be assigned and carried out in a comprehensive or partial manner, ensuring compliance with international standards and legislation as specified in Article 41.2 of the General Law on Taxation. Moreover, the tax administration may conduct simplified tax audits, taking into account the risk profile of the taxpayer pursuant to Article 41.3 of the General Law on Taxation. The tax administration shall conduct the audit on fulfillment of the taxpayer's obligations under this Law on the basis of the risk assessment or the taxpayer's request.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.