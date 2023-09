ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Belarus

Cost Plus And Open Book Pricing: What To Watch Out For Travers Smith LLP In an environment where costs are increasingly unpredictable and escalating, pricing mechanisms based on cost plus a margin may seem an attractive option, at least for suppliers.

Statutory Residence Test: HMRC Success In "Exceptional Circumstances" Appeal Macfarlanes Last year, we commented on the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) case, A Taxpayer v HMRC, in which the taxpayer successfully argued that a certain number of days they spent in the UK...

Wealth Tax In Colombia And The Italian Res Non Dom Regime: A Convenient Fiscal Planning Solution For HNWI SLCLEX Taxes on wealth represent a crucial aspect of an individual's or a company's finances in any nation. In this article, we will examine the new wealth tax in Colombia and the opportunity offered by the Italian "Res Non Dom" regime...

Talking. Sustainability. - Tax, ESG And Sustainability - Part 1 (Podcast) Travers Smith LLP As part of our Talking Sustainability podcast series we recently sat down with Sebastien Akbik from UNPRI to talk about how tax fits in to ESG and sustainability thinking and what good tax governance actually means.

The Supreme Court Finds In Favour Of The Ministry Of Taxation In Another "Beneficial Owner" Case Plesner Today, the Danish Supreme Court upheld the judgment given by the Danish High Court in March 2022 in yet another case in the so-called "beneficial owner" group of cases.