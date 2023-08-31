ARTICLE

What is ESG Tax Reporting?

The onset of ESG is transforming the way companies perceive taxation. Tax is no longer a matter of basic compliance but is permeating corporate governance policies. ESG measures a broad range of corporate behaviour, including how a company is run, managed, financed, and what policies, including tax planning policies, it has in place.

While some jurisdictions are more stringent in implementing hard laws on ESG, not all countries are following suit. There exists a plethora of voluntary standards and reporting systems which are available to companies with a forward-looking, ESG-centric gaze.

This article provides a brief overview of mandatory-to-be and voluntary ESG Tax reporting requirements in Malta.

Country-by-Country Reporting

In order to prevent aggressive tax planning and base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS), tax authorities require comprehensive information on (large?) multinational enterprise (MNE) group structures enabling the tax authorities to determine whether companies have engaged in any practices contributing to the artificial shifting of income into low tax or no tax jurisdictions.

In order to achieve this objective, BEPS Action 13 proposes a three-tiered approach to transfer pricing documentation, which includes a Country-by-Country Report (CbCr)1. The CbCr requires aggregate tax-related information in relation to the global allocation of the income derived, taxes paid, and other indicators of the location of economic activity in tax jurisdictions where the MNE group operates. If the reporting entity is not situated in Malta, Maltese entities constituent of MNEs whose turnover is equal to or exceeds EUR 750 million, even if it is not require to prepare the CbCr, must file a notification with the Maltese Commissioner for Revenue informing of the identity and the tax residence of the reporting party. Such reporting is mandatory and must be filed with the Maltese tax authority no later than the last day for filing of the Maltese constituent entity's tax return. Failure to do so results in statutory penalties.

The increased transparency for the tax administrations facilitated by CbCr aims to increase fair taxation and forms a fundamental part of the governance and tax transparency branch of ESG.

Going forward, CbCr will no longer be available solely to tax authorities. Large MNEs will have to publicly disclose certain tax information in the public register and on their websites. The Public CbCr Directive had to be adopted into EU Member States national legislations by June 22, 2023, with the rules applying, at the latest, from the first day of the financial year starting on or after June 22, 2024. The Directive's transposition is mandatory for EU member states, and it is foreseeable that Malta will do so in the very near future.

Voluntary Reporting Standards

While much of the ESG-related reporting on tax matters remains voluntary in Malta, implementing some of the available standards will contribute to increased transparency for the stakeholders and the public. So far, companies remain free to choose among the wide variety of the available voluntary reporting standards. Below a number of such standards are briefly explained.

GRI 207