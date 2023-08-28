Administrative Tribunal­­ – 18 April 2023 (n. 45910)

Minimum Net Wealth Tax (MNWT) – preliminary ruling by the Constitutional Court:

The Constitutional Court is now tasked with ruling on the validity of the legal provisions that apply to companies whose total balance sheet falls between EUR 350,001 and EUR 2,000,000. Specifically, the Court will assess whether entities with more than 90% of their assets composed of "financial assets" being subjected to a higher MNWT than those with less than 90% of such assets constitutes an infringement of the equality principle under Article 10bis of the Luxembourg Constitution.

