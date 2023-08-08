When taxpayers decide to file their request through regular mail, they must therefore organize themselves in such a way that the document containing the request is effectively delivered to the Tribunal's clerk before the relevant deadline. A request is not admissible simply because it would have been given to the postal services before the deadline set out by the law (i.e. within 3 months).

