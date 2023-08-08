Luxembourg:
Challenging An Administrative Decision: Insights From The Administrative Tribunal Of 3 March 2023
08 August 2023
Chevalier & Sciales
When taxpayers decide to file their request through regular
mail, they must therefore organize themselves in such a way that
the document containing the request is effectively delivered to the
Tribunal's clerk before the relevant deadline. A request is not
admissible simply because it would have been given to the postal
services before the deadline set out by the law (i.e. within 3
months).
