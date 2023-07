ARTICLE

Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive (ATAD 3) – The End Of Shell Entities Oxford Tax Solutions The European Commission on 22nd December 2021 has issued a proposal to prevent the misuse of shell entities for tax purposes (as a proposed EU directive – "ATAD 3").

Law Implementing DAC 7 In Luxembourg Passed Arendt & Medernach On 16 May 2023, the Luxembourg Parliament adopted a law (the "Law") which implements Council Directive (EU) 2021/514 of 22 March 2021 amending Directive 2011/16/EU on administrative cooperation in the field of taxation ("DAC 7").

Implementing DAC 7 In Luxembourg: Bill Laid Before Parliament Arendt & Medernach The bill contains several sections that complement and extend the existing domestic rules on tax transparency and exchange of information.

Bill Of Law Implementing The EU Public CbC Reporting ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme The draft law 8158 transposing EU Directive 2021/2101 amending Directive 2013/34/EU as regards disclosure of income tax information by certain undertakings and branches ("EU public country-by-country ("CbC")...

Amendments To Income Tax Law: Extended Exemption For Non-Resident Employees Eurofast On June 22, 2023, the Plenum of the Parliament introduced an important amendment to the Income Tax Law, extending the existing provisions of the income tax exemption for individuals employed in the Republic.