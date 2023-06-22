LUXEMBOURG, 19 JUNE 2023 - Luxembourg law firm Chevalier & Sciales is delighted to announce the addition of William Jean-Baptiste, as a new tax partner to its team. With a strong specialization in tax law, notably in the tax structuring of international investment transactions and investment funds, William will play a significant role in bolstering the firm's wide range of services, which include investment funds, litigation, arbitration and dispute resolution, banking, finance and capital markets, private wealth management and corporate law.

William brings to Chevalier & Sciales a wealth of experience from his distinguished career as a tax partner at major international law firms in Luxembourg. He possesses a profound understanding of tax law and has been instrumental in providing tax advisory services to multinational corporations, private equity firms, and high-net-worth individuals on a diverse range of tax matters.

"We're thrilled to welcome William to our team," says Olivier Sciales, Founding Partner at Chevalier & Sciales. "His extensive expertise in tax law, particularly in funds tax advisory and investment transactions, coupled with his solution-oriented approach, strengthens our capabilities. His strategic insights into tax planning and his adeptness in wealth planning are set to enhance the value we provide to our clients."

