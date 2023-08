ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Egypt

Tax Trends Newsletter - Volume 1 - The Half-Year Wrap-Up Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie The UUBO Tax Trends is a bi-annual newsletter that provides an overview of significant events in the Nigerian tax landscape. This edition offers insights on domestic and international tax developments that impacted taxpayers from January to June 2023.

Taxation Of Foreign Shipping Companies In Nigeria – Matters Arising Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie One of the amendments made by the Finance Act 2023 to the Companies Income Tax Act, Cap C.21, LFN 2004 (as amended) is the introduction of Section 14(6), which makes it mandatory for non-resident companies ...

Transfer Pricing Audits In Nigeria: Proactively Considering Dispute Resolution Options Andersen in Nigeria As the drive to increase government revenue continues in Nigeria, taxes have taken a bigger role in generation of the income to fund the budget.

Update On The 2023 FIRS Guidelines On Mutual Agreement Procedure Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie The Mutual Agreement Procedure is a means by which the competent authorities of contracting parties under a double taxation agreement resolve disputes that relate to the application of the DTA.

2023 Draft Tax Bills Released For Public Comment ENSafrica National Treasury released the following 2023 Draft Tax Bills and accompanying Explanatory Memoranda for public comment on Sunday, 30 July 2023.