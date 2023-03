ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Kazakhstan

Salary Or Dividends – How Should Business Owners Pay Themselves? Hillier Hopkins It is common for business owners to pay themselves via a combination of salary and dividends. Business owners will look to take cash out of their business in the most tax-efficient way.

UK ‘Non-Domiciled' Status – Facts And Fictions The Sovereign Group There is continual debate about those individuals who are non-domiciled but resident in the UK. Are they an asset to society who assist wealth generation in Britain, and we are lucky to have them?

Bank Of Mum & Dad And Inheritance Tax Hillier Hopkins The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has published research that highlights just how important the Bank of Mum and Dad is to helping children get onto the property ladder.

Good v HMRC – What Does ‘Entitled To' Mean? Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP The Court of Appeal in Good v HMRC [2023] EWCA Civ 114 upheld the decision of the Upper Tribunal in examining the meaning of "entitled to" in the context...

The End Of The Portuguese Golden Visa Has Been Confirmed Dixcart Group Limited Dixcart previously shared an article in December 2022 suggesting the end of the Portuguese Golden Visa was in sight.