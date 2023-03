ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Uzbekistan

TAT Rules That Network Facilities Providers Are Not Telecommunications Companies... KPMG Nigeria Following the meetings between both parties, the FIRS issued a notice of assessment for the levy computed by the TaxPro-Max.

Summary Of UAE Corporate Tax And Transfer Pricing Law Nexdigm Private Limited The long wait was finally over on 9 December 2022, when the UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA) released the final version of the UAE Corporate Tax (CT) law (hereinafter referred...

Free Zone Companies Free Of Corporate Tax? Nexdigm Private Limited UAE makes an attractive investment destination for foreign investors, largely due to its favorable geographical location, economic and political stability, progressive business regulations...

Key Provisions In The Nigerian Finance Bill To Take Effect In 2023 Pavestones Legal The Nigerian Finance Bill (the "Bill") which is to take effect in January 2023 is currently undergoing the legislative review and approval process at the house of representatives.

All You Need To Know About Tax Residency In The UAE Al Rowaad Advocates & Legal Consultancy On September 2nd, 2022, the UAE government issued the Cabinet Decision No. 85 of 2022, determining tax residency in the country. It lays down rules which determine as to when a person, whether natural or legal...