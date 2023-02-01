ARTICLE

2022 was another year rich in tax developments in Luxembourg and Europe. In an exceptional economic and geopolitical context, the European institutions continued to launch and implement international tax initiatives.

Luxembourg has continued to play an important role in reaffirming its support for international initiatives aimed at fairer and more transparent taxation, while at the same time launching domestic projects to improve the competitiveness of Luxembourg's economy.

Our experts Eric Fort, Tax Partner, and Philipp Jost, Tax Counsel, will provide an overview of past and upcoming initiatives with a definite impact on corporate taxpayers with international operations.

