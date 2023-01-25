ARTICLE

The Resolution of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan “On additional measures for the effective use of the tourism and transport potential of the Samarkand region, the development of the region based on the concept of “Samarkand is the tourist gate of New Uzbekistan” No. ПП-455 dated December 24, 2022 (the “Resolution No. ПП-455”) envisages the following:

transformation of the Samarkand region into a major transport and logistics hub, connected by air, rail and road transport, as well as connecting the airport with the regions of the republic;

introduction at the airport of an alternative system of accommodation (basing) for foreign air carriers;

organization of a system of additional support for the activities of tourist facilities in the Samarkand region.

According to the Resolution No. ПП-455, business entities until January 1, 2026 are exempt from:

the payment of customs duties on the importation of equipment, special equipment, fuels and lubricants, components, spare parts, raw materials, plants, furniture, inventory and other goods necessary for the organization and / or implementation of the activities of a hotel with a 4-star category and higher;

the payment of periodic customs payments for special machinery, mechanisms and technological equipment imported under the customs regime of "temporary import" for the construction of facilities on the territory of the Samarkand tourist center.

