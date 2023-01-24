ARTICLE

Kyrgyzstan: On Approval Of The Regulations On The Procedure For Registration Of Inspections Of Business Entities Conducted By Law Enforcement Agencies And Tax Authorities

In order to eliminate unreasonable interference of state bodies in the activities of business entities, strengthen their legal protection, create a favorable business and investment environment, counteract the manifestation of corruption risks during inspections by law enforcement agencies and tax authorities, strengthen state discipline in the public administration system, by Decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic dated On December 7, 2022, PD No. 388 approved the Regulations, which establishes the procedure for registration by the prosecutor's office of the Kyrgyz Republic of inspections of business entities carried out by law enforcement agencies and tax authorities within the framework of criminal procedure, tax legislation and legislation on operational-search activities, as well as the procedure for maintaining statistical records and control.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Kyrgyz Republic, in cooperation with the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, was instructed to conduct an information and explanatory campaign throughout the republic on the established procedure for registering inspections of business entities and to ensure strict compliance with the requirements of the Regulation by state executive authorities.

The Decree does not apply to inspections conducted by law enforcement agencies and tax authorities scheduled before the Decree comes into force.

