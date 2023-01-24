According to Article 16.9 of the Tax Code, in case the total income of a group of transnational corporations in a fiscal year exceeds the AZN equivalent of 750 million euro, a resident entity of the Republic of Azerbaijan belonging to a group of transnational corporations submits a report to the tax authority within a term approved by the relevant authority for the purposes of automated information exchange with authorized bodies of other states under international treaties to which the Republic of Azerbaijan is a party. Amendment was made to Article 57.1-2 of the Tax Code, according to which the amount of financial sanction to be applied to the taxpayer for non-submission of the report within the established term, in the established form and order was increased to 10000 AZN (previously was 500 AZN).

