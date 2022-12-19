ON 12 DECEMBER 2022, THE COUNCIL OF THE EU ANNOUNCED_ THAT

EU MEMBER STATES HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT A DIRECTIVE THAT ENSURES A GLOBAL MINIMUM LEVEL OF TAXATION FOR MULTINATIONAL GROUPS IN THE EU ("PILLAR 2 DIRECTIVE") AND THAT A WRITTEN PROCEDURE FOR ITS FORMAL ADOPTION WILL BE LAUNCHED.

The new rules aim to tax the profits of large multinational and domestic groups with a combined annual turnover of at least EUR 750 million based on consolidated financial statements at a minimum rate of 15%.

Background

On 8 October 2021, the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting reached an agreement_ known as Pillar 2 on reform of the international rules on taxation of the profits of multinational enterprises.

On 20 December 2021, the OECD published final model rules for a global minimum tax (the Global Anti-Base Erosion Rules or "GloBE rules"), which aim to ensure that large multinational enterprises pay a minimum level of tax on the income arising in each of the jurisdictions where they operate, by imposing a top-up tax whenever the effective tax rate, determined on a jurisdictional basis, is below the minimum rate of 15%.

On 22 December 2021, building on the OECD GloBE rules, the EU Commission issued a proposal_ for a Council Directive on ensuring a global minimum level of taxation for multinational groups in the EU, and expanding the scope of the rules to domestic groups.

Next steps

Once the EU has formally approved the Pillar 2 directive, Member States will have until 31 December 2023 to implement the new rules.

