POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Luxembourg

Foreign Gains To Be Subject To Hong Kong Profits Tax – A Call For Re-examination Of Investment Holding Structures Withers LLP On 28 October 2022, a bill that seeks to tax specified foreign-sourced income (the ‘ Bill ‘) was gazetted for consideration by the Legislative Council and is expected to come into effect in 2023.

Cyprus Non-Dom Regime I. Christodoulou & Partners LLC In an effort to encourage high net worth individuals to apply for Cyprus tax residency, the government simplified the Cyprus Tax System by eliminating taxation on passive income...

Clarification On Bilateral Agreement KPMG in Cyprus The Cyprus Tax Department with an announcement on 13 October 2022, informs all legal entities and their representatives that the bilateral Competent Authority Arrangement for the exchange of Country-by-Country (CbC Reports) ...

Importation And Payment Of VAT In The EU By A Non-EU Entity CSB Group This article shall tackle this question and shall particularly focus on whether importations of pleasure yachts and VAT payments thereon, can be done by an...

Reverse Charge On The Acquisition Of Precious Metals KPMG in Cyprus The Cyprus House of Representatives has recently approved the amendment of the Cyprus VAT Act (95(I)/2000), by virtue of introducing article 11στ.