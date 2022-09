ARTICLE

Key Highlights Of The Finance Act, 2022 ENSafrica The Finance Act, 2022 ( the "Act") was assented into law on 21st June 2022. The Act introduces material changes to the tax regime in Kenya and is largely aimed at enhancing revenue collection, promoting investments and ...

Tax Appeal Tribunal Rules On Security Deposit Requirement For Prosecution Of Tax Appeals Banwo & Ighodalo Taxpayers in Nigeria have had to grapple with conflicting interpretations of applicable statutory provisions, on the correct position of the law regarding the requirement to pay a security deposit for prosecution of tax appeals to the Tax Appeal Tribunal.

Major Highlights Of The Finance Act, 2021 Famsville Solicitors On 31 December, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Finance Bill, 2021 (now the Finance Act, 2021) into law. The principal aim of the Finance Act, 2021 ("the FA")...

No Inheritance Tax In South Africa, But… Barnard Inc. In South Africa, we are privileged not to have to pay inheritance tax on the benefits received from a deceased estate. In many countries such as the United Kingdom citizens must pay an inheritance tax...

How Does Mauritius Stand Out From Other Offshore Hubs? Centurion Law Group Mauritius is widely recognized and internationally acclaimed as the foremost investment gateway into Africa. The country is the eastern-most part of Africa...