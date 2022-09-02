Luxembourg:
Contribution To Account 115 And Participation Exemption
02 September 2022
ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme
On 31 March 2022, the Higher Administrative Court (Cour
Administrative) confirmed the judgement of the Luxembourg
Lower Administrative Court (Tribunal Administratif) dated
11 May 2021 and ruled that contributions to the Account 115 are not
to be taken into account when determining if the EUR 1.2 million
minimum acquisition price condition is met for the application of
the Luxembourg participation exemption.
A detailed analysis of the ruling will be published soon.
Meanwhile, please read here fotr more information on the
judgement.
