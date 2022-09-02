On 31 March 2022, the Higher Administrative Court (Cour Administrative) confirmed the judgement of the Luxembourg Lower Administrative Court (Tribunal Administratif) dated 11 May 2021 and ruled that contributions to the Account 115 are not to be taken into account when determining if the EUR 1.2 million minimum acquisition price condition is met for the application of the Luxembourg participation exemption.

A detailed analysis of the ruling will be published soon.

Meanwhile, please read here fotr more information on the judgement.

