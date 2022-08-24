In its strategy to remain the trampoline jurisdiction of choice for the African continent Mauritius' government cabinet of August 19 took note of the public declaration to be made of Regulation 2022 on the Non-Double Taxation Agreement (Republic of Angola). Mauritius has now signed a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with Angola. The DTAA will:

(a) provide tax certainty to investors of the two countries in their dealings with Mauritius or Angola, as the case may be;

(b) provide mechanisms to – (i) combat tax evasion and other malpractices through collaboration between the two authorities in terms of exchange of information and lending assistance to each other for the collection of tax due to the concerned tax authority; and (ii) resolve tax disputes that may arise, through a mutual agreement procedure; and

(c) create a conducive environment for greater investment flows from the Mauritian global business sector to Angola, by providing tax incentives. Read the communique from the EDB HERE.

