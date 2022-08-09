The 2022 fiscal year began in Mali with the entry into force of Law No. 2021-071 of December 23, 2021, on the Finance Law for the year 2022.

Drafted in a context of political crisis, the tax annex to this finance law contains only 6 articles. Among the new measures,

An annual flat-rate contribution to be paid by the operators of two-wheeled vehicles used for transporting people or goods has been introduced. This contribution is XOF 18,000 (€28) for machines that are at least 2 years old and XOF 15,000 (€22) for machines that are more than 2 years old.

The contribution to be paid by the operators of three-wheeled machines used for the public transport of goods or persons is reduced.

Agricultural equipment, previously exempt from VAT, is now subject to a reduced rate of 5%.

Accommodation and catering services provided by hotels, restaurants and similar organizations and services provided by organizers of approved tourist circuits are now subject to the reduced VAT rate of 5%.

The creation of a one-stop service for the financial statements, in charge of collecting the annual financial statements of companies operating in Mali and verifying that the financial statements are complete and certified by a chartered accountant before they are sent to the relevant tax authorities.

