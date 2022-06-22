On 29 April 2022, the Revenue published a set of 'FAQs on the Mandatory Automatic Exchange of Information in relation to Cross-Border Arrangements ('DAC6')' on its website. The FAQs complement the Guidelines that were published in 2021. The FAQs are split under three headings:

Definition of an Intermediary;

Reporting Deadlines and Obligations; and

Other General Questions.

