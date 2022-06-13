Malta:
Extension Of Temporary Tax And Duty Schemes On Property
The temporary COVID-19 measure providing for a reduced tax and
duty rate of 5% and 1.5% respectively on the first EUR400,000 of
immovable property transferred inter vivos has been
limitedly extended by three months, until the end of September 2022
(formerly June 2022). Such extension is effective pursuant to the
publication of Legal Notices 121 and 122 of 2022. The benefit
applies provided that a promise of sale was entered into by 31
December 2021 and the notice of final deed reaches the Commissioner
for Revenue by 31 October 2022.
For further details on this measure and other immovable
property measures, you may wish to refer to Tax and Duty Schemes on the
Transfer of Immovable Property.
Originally published 2 May 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
