ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Egypt

Minister Of Finance Approves Increase In Withholding Tax Rates Under Double Taxation Agreements Between Nigeria And Other Countries With Effect From 1 July 2022 Andersen in Nigeria The Federal Inland Revenue Service has issued a Public Notice.

Certificate Of Acceptance Of Fixed Assets Is Not Statutorily Required For Grant Of Capital Allowance KPMG Nigeria On 9th May 2022, the FIRS issued a public notice to the effect that it may (emphasis mine) only grant capital allowance to companies that are able to provide evidence...

Tax Treatment Of Gifts Received By Individuals In Nigeria Andersen in Nigeria George (not real name) has just gotten a demand notice from the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), stating that he had under-declared his taxable income...

FIRS Terminates Uniform WHT Rate For Residents Of Treaty Countries KPMG Nigeria The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS or "the Service") has issued a Public Notice informing taxpayers of the termination of the reduced 7.5% withholding tax (WHT) rate...

Brief Overview Of Company Income Tax In Nigeria Resolution Law Firm The Company Income Tax Act (CITA) is the principal law that regulates the taxation of companies in Nigeria.