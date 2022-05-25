Kyrgyzstan:
On Measures To Implement The Requirements Of The Provisions Of The Tax Code Of The Kyrgyz Republic, As Well As The Norms Of Annex 18 To The Treaty On The Eurasian Economic Union
25 May 2022
GRATA International
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a number of documents on the
implementation of the requirements of the Tax Code, as well as the
norms of Annex 18 to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union.
Link
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Kyrgyzstan
Discretionary Trusts Back On ATO Radar
Kalus Kenny Intelex
On 22 February 2022 the Australian Taxation Office released a Draft Taxation Ruling TR 2022/D1 and Practical Compliance Guideline PCG 2022/D1 about the tax treatment of: