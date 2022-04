ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Ukraine

New Circular For Cyprus Tax Residency Under The "60 Days Rule" Nicholas Ktenas & Co Ltd On 01 February 2022, the Ministry of Finance issued a Circular (1/2022) in connection with the acquisition of tax residency in Cyprus under the "60 days rule".

UK Government Considers Case For New Online Sales Tax Cooley LLP The UK government has launched a consultation on a potential new online sales tax (OST). As a novel and potentially complex tax on the digital economy, an OST presents a number of challenges in terms...

Will I Be Subject To Tax On My Worldwide Income? Forsters LLP Will I be subject to tax on my worldwide income and gains if I become tax resident in the UK? It depends. The default position is that an individual who is tax resident in the UK in any given tax year...

The UK Funds Review Response: Steps Forward But A Key Opportunity Missed Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP On 10 February 2022, the UK government published its response to the input received from various stakeholders into the UK funds regime review.

Why Jersey - Strong Legal, Regulatory, Transparency And Supervisory Frameworks For Funds, Corporates, Foundations And Trusts Walkers This briefing sets out Jersey's adoption of rigorous international tax and regulatory standards, which, in conjunction with local tax laws, make the jurisdiction an ideal location for investment funds...