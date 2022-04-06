April 2022 - At the beginning of 2022, a special legal and tax regime for Ukraine-registered tech companies called Diia City became fully operational [for more details please see our overview of the Diia City regime].

Ukrainian tech companies are required to comply with a number of requirements to become Diia City residents and maintain their residency. Due to the introduction of martial law in Ukraine on 24 February 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has temporarily lifted a number of requirements.

Download in English.

Download in Ukrainian.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.