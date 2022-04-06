Ukraine:
Temporary Lifting Of Requirements For Diia City Residents
April 2022 - At the beginning of 2022, a
special legal and tax regime for Ukraine-registered tech companies
called Diia City became fully operational [for more details
please see our overview of the Diia City
regime].
Ukrainian tech companies are required to comply with a number of
requirements to become Diia City residents and maintain their
residency. Due to the introduction of martial law in Ukraine on 24
February 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has temporarily
lifted a number of requirements.
Download in English.
Download in Ukrainian.
