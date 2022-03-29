ARTICLE

Ukraine: Special Single Tax System During The Martial Law On The Territory Of Ukraine

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

March 2022 – Special single tax system rules have been introduced by Law of Ukraine No. 2120-IX as of 15 March 2022 (effective starting 17 March 2022). We have prepared a brief overview of some key questions and answers to address the following:

Commencement date and period

Changes introduced for single tax payers in groups I and II

Changes introduced for group III of single tax payers

VAT issues for group III single tax payers

Registration and exit issues

Restrictions

Download in English: Download in Ukrainian:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.