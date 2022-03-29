Ukraine:
Special Single Tax System During The Martial Law On The Territory Of Ukraine
March 2022 – Special single tax
system rules have been introduced by Law of Ukraine No. 2120-IX as
of 15 March 2022 (effective starting 17 March 2022). We have
prepared a brief overview of some key questions and answers to
address the following:
- Commencement date and period
- Changes introduced for single tax payers in groups I and
II
- Changes introduced for group III of single tax payers
- VAT issues for group III single tax payers
- Registration and exit issues
- Restrictions
|Download in English:
|Download in Ukrainian:
|
|
