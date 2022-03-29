March 2022 – Special single tax system rules have been introduced by Law of Ukraine No. 2120-IX as of 15 March 2022 (effective starting 17 March 2022). We have prepared a brief overview of some key questions and answers to address the following:

  • Commencement date and period
  • Changes introduced for single tax payers in groups I and II
  • Changes introduced for group III of single tax payers
  • VAT issues for group III single tax payers
  • Registration and exit issues
  • Restrictions
1176782a.jpg

1176782b.jpg

