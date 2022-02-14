ARTICLE

In order to improve and simplify the administration of excise tax as part of the introduction of an electronic system for the fiscalization of tax procedures, testing the mechanism for confirming the payment of excise tax to budget revenue by labeling alcohol and tobacco products or their packaging with identification tools, by the Resolution No. 359 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated December 31, 2021 was decided to introduce in a pilot (experimental) mode a mechanism for digital administration of excise tax on excisable goods subject to mandatory and / or voluntary labeling by means of digital identification in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic from January 10, 2022 to June 30, 2022. For tobacco products from January 10, 2022, for alcoholic products - from February 1, 2022.

The Decree approved the Temporary Regulations on Digital Administration of Excise Tax in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The authorized tax authority has been identified as responsible for the implementation of the pilot project.

