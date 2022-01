ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Belarus

European Commission Publishes Far-Reaching Legislative Tax Proposals Loyens & Loeff On 22 December 2021, the European Commission released several legislative proposals that will impact corporate taxpayers.

UK Tax Round Up Proskauer Rose LLP Welcome to December's edition of the UK Tax Round Up. This month saw some significant and interesting case law developments, including a decision by the Upper Tribunal on the extent...

EU Proposes To Curb The Misuse Of Shell Entities For Tax Purposes Afilexion Alliance In 2021 the EU tackled business taxation with the aim of promoting a robust and efficient business tax system with long term benefits.

Economic Substance In The Post-Pandemic Era: The Truth Of The Matter Solsidus Law As the world moves into a greener and more tax conscious climate in 2022, the OECD has already paved the way for implementation of the BEPS Pillar II and a global 15% corporate tax rate on the profit of MNEs.

EU Commission Issues Draft Directives On Substance Requirements And Minimum Taxation Arendt & Medernach On 22 December 2021, the EU Commission issued two major draft directives that are expected to have a significant impact on EU corporate taxpayers: