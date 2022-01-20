ARTICLE

December 2021 – Ukraine has introduced special VAT taxation rules for electronic services.

Starting from 1 January 2022, non-Ukrainian residents providing e-services to individuals in Ukraine will have to register as VAT payers in Ukraine and charge 20% VAT on their local supplies of e-services.

Please refer to the infographics below with the legislative novelties based on the provisions of the new law and new rules to come in place.

Download infographics in English: Download infographics in Ukrainian:













The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.