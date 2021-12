ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Monaco

2022 Tax Trends And Developments Loyens & Loeff As this year nears its end, it is time for our annual tax bulletin. This bulletin not only focuses on the tax trends and developments we foresee for 2022, but also includes some tips and takeaways.

New Tax And Other Incentives To Operate In Or Expand Local Operations Vrikis & Kouppi LLC As of the 15 October 2021 the Cyprus government presented its Action Plan for attracting companies to operate or expand their activities in Cyprus, in an attempt to make the island a Sustainable...

Personal Liability Of Company Directors On Penalty Tax For Incorrect Profits Tax Returns Filed PKF This is an appeal case concerning whether an individual is liable for additional penalty tax for signing an incorrect profits tax return for a company in which he/she holds a directorship.

Notional Interest Deduction (NID) Oxford Management From 01 January 2015, Cyprus tax resident companies and permanent establishments of Non-Cyprus tax resident companies that inject new equity for the purpose of producing taxable income...

Economic Substance Q4 2021 Appleby In the last Appleby Asia Alert, we looked at amendments to Bermuda's economic substance regime that brought all partnerships, including those which do not elect to have separate legal personality...