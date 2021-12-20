Co-authored by Alizée FIGARO

The conditions for obtaining a tax residence certificate were specified by Sovereign Ordinance N. 8.372 of November 26th, 2020 amending Sovereign Ordinance N. 8.566.

One year later, we propose to take stock of these conditions.

The conditions for obtaining a certificate of residence for the purpose of carrying out a tax formality differ depending on whether the person wishing to obtain it is a Monegasque or a foreign national.

A person of Monegasque nationality is required to produce one or more documents proving his or her identity and residence in the Principality.

A person of foreign nationality must establish that he/she holds a valid residence permit, declare on his/her honour that he/she fulfils one of the tax residence criteria detailed in article 3 of Ordinance N. 8.566, justify that he/she occupies a dwelling in Monaco, provide proof of his/her residence in Monaco over the past year and provide any other documents that may be requested by the Administration.

In practice, the proof of residence that must be provided to obtain this certificate of residence for tax purposes deserves special attention, especially if you have a secondary residence in a neighbouring town.

In the case mentioned just above, we note that the Monegasque Administration generally wishes to obtain additional documents to ensure that the applicant's actual residence is not located in a neighbouring town.

In such a situation, the Administration have requested documents such as electricity bills for a dwelling designated as a secondary residence by the applicants, or bank statements from the applicants.

